First Alert: A Friday cold front to usher in cooler air for the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of unseasonably warm, humid weather will last one more day before a cold front moves through just in time to cool us down just a bit this weekend.
Our next cold front is scheduled to move in late in the day on Friday, bringing us a 30% chance of rain followed by some drier air and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Before the front gets here, however, it will be another warm and humid day on Friday as daytime highs top out in the middle 80′s.
You will not really feel the temperature difference behind the cold frontal passage until you wake up Saturday morning when we will be in the upper 50′s with a cool, northerly breeze in place. Saturday will be the cooler day this weekend as stubborn clouds will likely hold temperatures down into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s on Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be warmer as our surface winds quickly shift back to the southeast, allowing for our daytime highs to climb back into the middle 80′s under a partly cloudy sky.
A second and stronger cold front is set to arrive next Monday, bringing us a bigger dip in the temperatures in the days to follow. Since the upper level winds will be blowing over Texas for several days next week, it is shaping up to be a cloudy, cool, and damp period for us as there will be a few pockets of rain that will move through our part of the state during the week.
We have the rain chances at 30% on Monday followed by a 40% probability from Tuesday through Thursday. Considering how dry it has been, we will be crossing our fingers that we will be recipients of some rainfall next week.
We are looking at morning lows in the 50′s with daytime highs only reaching the upper 50′s and lower 60′s from Tuesday through at least next Thursday, putting a bit of a fall chill in the air.
