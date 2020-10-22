‘Generous’ donation opens door for Nacogdoches food pantry’s expansion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Project Helping Other People Eat (HOPE), a food pantry in Nacogdoches will be expanding its services into an additional building thanks to a generous donor.
The building is located right next door to the HOPE’s current location on East Main, where Highway 21 and Highway 7 merge.
The purchase of the former church building was made possible through a generous anonymous donor. The amount isn’t being disclosed, but Building Expansion Chair Sharon Ninness said it was the largest donation HOPE has ever received.
Following a lengthy renovation, the building will house Jo’s Diner and provide social services office space for Stephen F. Austin State University.
Ninness spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the project.
