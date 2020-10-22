EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some patchy fog, but not near as much as yesterday morning. Expect temperatures to start in the 60s and reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The cold front still looks to be on schedule for tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible along the front, but not everyone will see the rain. South winds will turn to the north and gust up to 20 mph behind the front as temperatures drop from the lower 80s into the 60s by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by early Saturday morning. Partly cloudy this weekend with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Another stronger cold front is on the way for early next week. Better chances for rain will stick around through the middle of next week with high temperatures well below average and blustery north winds.