State sends more resources to combat COVID-19 in El Paso

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are surging additional medical personnel and equipment to the El Paso region to assist with the community’s COVID-19 response. DSHS is deploying over 460 medical personnel to the region this week, and the agencies are sending a Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance bus, medical incident support team, five ambulances, and mobile medical unit to assist first responders. DSHS is also deploying 48 patient monitors, 25 medical beds, and 30 oxygen concentrators to support area hospitals.