WEBXTRA: TxDOT seeks public input on proposal to widen Highway 96

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a proposed project on Highway 96.
TxDOT is proposing to improve Highway 96 from Loop 149, which is just north of my current location in Sabine County to Recreational Road 255 in Jasper County by converting this road to a four lane divided highway.
TxDOT says it will tie into a similar configuration like what you see south of 255. We will show you what that looks like tonight. We’re talking with TxDOT on the project’s intended purposes and what this could mean for landowners and businesses in the area.
You’ll also hear from them as well on their thoughts on the proposal.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.