Biden calls for ‘transition’ from oil, GOP sees opening
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP/AP Pool)
By Associated Press | October 23, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 1:21 PM

(AP) - Democrat Joe Biden’s remarks that he will transition away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources have drawn quick attention from President Donald Trump.

The Republican president called it a “big statement” and suggested it would come with political blowback in oil-producing states.

The comments came during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Biden has called for a move to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and has pledged to end federal subsidies for the oil and gas industry. Trump touts his support for the industry and its jobs.

