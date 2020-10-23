CHRISTUS Good Shepherd hosts trick-or-treating drive-thru in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is hosting a spooky ER drive-thru trick-or-treating event.
The Hospital is inviting the families in Longview and around East Texas to join them for a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating from the safety of your care at their Spooky ER Drive-Thru trick-or-treating Event!
The drive-thru Halloween event will be held on Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center NorthPark, located at 323 E Hawkins Pkwy, in Longview.