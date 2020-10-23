Easy garlic-cheddar biscuits by Mama Steph

Delicious biscuits that are simple to make. (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier | October 23, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:31 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These easy-to-make biscuits are so delicious that they’re practically impossible to resist. They go great with soups, chili, or practically any meal you can dream up.

Easy garlic-cheddar biscuits

1/2 cup mayonnaise (I prefer Duke’s, as it isn’t sweet)

1 cup milk

1/2 to 1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 cups self-rising flour

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, or grease pan with butter.

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT FLOUR in a mixing bowl. Whisk together and then add the flour. Use a spatula to fold the flour in until you have a dough that you can scoop.

Use a cookie scoop or a tablespoon to form biscuits and place on cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until tops are golden brown. Serve warm with butter.

