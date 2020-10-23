First Alert: A pleasant fall weekend on tap for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are drying out as cool, northerly winds usher in a fresh batch of cooler air into East Texas in the wake of a cold front that blasted through our area on Friday afternoon.
Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows bottoming out in the middle 50′s.
Saturday will be the cooler day this weekend as stubborn clouds will likely hold temperatures down into the middle-to-upper 60′s on Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be warmer as our surface winds quickly shift back to the southeast, allowing for our daytime highs to climb back into the lower 80′s under a partly cloudy sky.
A second and stronger cold front is set to arrive next Monday, bringing us a bigger dip in the temperatures in the days to follow. Since the upper level winds will be blowing over Texas for several days next week, it is shaping up to be a cloudy, cool, and damp period for us as there will be a few pockets of rain that will move through our part of the state during the week.
We have the rain chances at 30% on Monday followed by a 40% probability on Tuesday before peaking at 70% on Wednesday. Considering how dry it has been, we will be crossing our fingers that we will be recipients of some rainfall next week.
We are looking at morning lows in the 50′s with daytime highs only reaching the upper 50′s and lower 60′s from Tuesday through at least next Thursday, putting a bit of a fall chill in the air.
Skies will clear out as we begin to dry out by next Thursday and this should take us into the Halloween weekend in good shape as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.