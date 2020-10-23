Lufkin police: 2 suspects used stolen pickup to break into bank ATM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two individuals broke into an ATM at a bank on Tulane Drive using pry bars and a stolen pickup early Friday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
According to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, they received an alarm call from the Angelina Savings Bank located at 1721 Tulane Drive at about 4:16 a.m. Friday. An LPD officer went to the scene and found that the ATM had been burglarized.
“Bank surveillance video shows a dark-colored pickup pull into the parking lot at 4:14 a.m.,” Pebsworth said. “In the video, two people are seen exiting the passenger side of the truck and approaching the ATM with some kind of pry bars. Both suspects had their faces covered and appeared to be wearing gloves.”
After a few seconds, the ATM lid opened, and the camera no longer showed anything, Pebsworth said.
The LPD officer noticed that in the video, it appeared that there was a chain hanging over the bed of the truck, Pebsworth said. After the truck pulled the door off the ATM and exited across the grass, it appeared as though it made a U-turn and headed north on Medford Drive.
“At 7:05 a.m., we received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Harmony Hill Drive,” Pebsworth said. “An officer arrived to find a pickup parked and running in the middle of the road. It was the vehicle used in the ATM burglary.”
A chain was still attached to the back of the truck, Pebsworth said. Further investigation revealed that the pickup had been reported stolen out of Diboll.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936)633-0356 or (936) 639-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.