Memorial service held for Houston arson investigator killed in line of duty

Memorial service held for Houston arson investigator killed in line of duty
By Associated Press | October 23, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 12:36 PM

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston arson investigator who was killed in a shootout with a suspect is being remembered by family and friends as an excellent husband, a good friend and someone who dedicated his life to the service of his community.

Hundreds of people Thursday attended a memorial service for Houston Fire Department Investigator Lemuel Bruce, who was fatally shot Oct. 16.  

Marc Rios, the investigator’s brother-in-law, says Bruce inspired people and “everywhere he went he made things better.”

Police say the 44-year-old Bruce died while he was investigating a recent string of fires in northwest Houston. The man authorities say killed Bruce later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.