EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The cold front looks to be slightly ahead of schedule. A few showers and thundershowers continue in northern counties this morning. A few more showers and thundershowers are expected along the cold front through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures will reach the mid 70s ahead of the front, but that will likely be early in the day, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by late afternoon and the 50s this evening. North winds behind the front will gust up to 15-20 mph, but will calm down overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with lighter winds and cool temperatures. A quick warm up is expected for Sunday, but another cold front arrives Monday. Temperatures will fall during the day Monday behind this strong cold front with chances for rain increasing through the middle of the week. The coldest air of the season so far will settle into East Texas next week.