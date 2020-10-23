Nacogdoches man stable after being shot multiple times

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times.
According to Nacogdoches police, at around 11:23 p.m. Thursday, they responded to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital in regards to a man who showed up with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified the victim as Jacorion Mosbey, 21, of Nacogdoches. Police said he is believed to be in stable at this time.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate this incident to determine the location and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.