Nacogdoches Veteran’s Day Parade canceled

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said the annual Veteran’s Day Parade scheduled for Nov. 7 has been canceled.
According to a Facebook post from the department, due to the ongoing circumstances of COVID-19, they feel it is in the best interest of the public to cancel the event.
The sheriff’s office said in tradition and in honor of Veteran’s Day, they will still hand out the annual Veteran’s Day patches to all veterans, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts who request them. To receive the patches please contact Terry Smith or Ericka Rice at 936-560-7794.
