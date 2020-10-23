New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Waco expected to create over 1,000 jobs

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. Over 116,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Texas are growing their businesses with Amazon. The company has greatly expanded their reach throughout Texas this year alone, with announcements of new facilities in areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, El Paso, and now Waco.