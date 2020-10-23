Rural East Texas counties see spikes in their early voting turnouts

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There’s still a week left for early voting, but many areas across the country and rural areas in the Pineywoods are seeing voter turnouts unlike what they’ve seen in previous elections.
Deep East Texas county clerks say the presidential election is driving most of the turnout, but some local city, county, and school board elections are also bringing people out to the polls.
“I would say we’ve had a record-breaking turnout in San Augustine,” said San Augustine County Elections Administrator Deborah Woods.
Woods says there are just over 6,100 registered voters. She says more than 1,800 have voted in person and that exceeded the 2016 record. “Early voting was something over 1,700 so we’ve exceeded that number,” Woods said. “We’ve also exceeded the number of mail outs this year, over 2016.”
Sabine County has just over 8,000 registered voters. As of Thursday evening, more than 3,000 had already voted. Just under 3,000 voted early in 2016.
“So, we’ve already surpassed for the two weeks in 2016,” said Sabine County Clerk Janice McDaniel. “Of course, we have four extra days in this one.”
McDaniel said the total number of votes for the 2016 Presidential Election was 4,636.
“If we keep going the way we are, we may even top that total number in early voting, which is very good for our very small county,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said because of the pandemic, election workers wear masks. Hand sanitizer and masks are available for voters if they chose to use them. The county also has two early voting locations at large church venues.
“That way we were able to set up several tables, could social distance and still accommodate a lot of voters,” McDaniel said.
Shelby County Clerk Jennifer Fountain said they are seeing different numbers there. So far, just 3,800 people have voted early, compared to 4,700 total early votes in 2016.
“I’m thinking we’re still running just about average as what we did in 2016,” Fountain said. “We’ll be working all weekend, and then on Monday, we’ll have another 12-hour day, so I am expecting a larger turnout on the 12-hour days.”
“I’m very excited to see people coming out and making their choice,” Woods said.
Sabine Deputy County Clerk Angie Garza said voters who want to know if their ballot has been received and counted can check daily on their website.
