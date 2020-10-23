Texas will continue to reject mail-in ballots over mismatched signatures, court rules

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week, a federal appeals court reinstated Texas protocol for rejecting absentee ballots over mismatched signatures without notifying voters until after the election.
A procedure that has always been in place but almost changed after a district judge ruled that the process is unconstitutional.
If you vote by mail, you have to sign your name to verify it is your ballot, election officials then match your handwriting to a signature on record, and if it doesn’t match your ballot will be rejected.
According to Amarillo election administrators, voters shouldn’t worry too much about this.
“They’re looking at the character of the signature,” said Melynn Huntley, elections administrator Potter county. “Nobody on the signature verification committee is an expert so, the standard that we’ve been given by the Texas Secretary of State is not, is this an exact match to the voter, the standard is... Is it possible that this is the same person?”
Texas offers voting by mail to people with disabilities, 65 years and older, voters who will be outside of the county during an election, and those in jail during an election.
Both Potter and Randall counties have reported records in mail-in voting applications.
“Expected absence in the county is what we’ve been seeing a lot of right now,” Shannon Lackey, elections administrator Randall county. “A lot of the college kids who are registered here have gone to school somewhere else are now requesting mail ballots. It is important that they put their residence address must be their home county where they’re registered, the mail to address is where they’re currently are in school, and then we can mail them a ballot there.”
Applications for mail-in voting should be received by Friday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. but there’s an option that allows you to fax it by that time tomorrow, but the administration would have to receive the original application within four days.
According to Potter county’s election administrator, those who send an application at the last minute, will have their ballots first thing in the morning on Monday.
All of Potter county polling places will be open on Saturday.
There will also be Sunday voting but only in the Santa Fe building from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Once you get the actual ballot, you can mail it, or hand deliver it. Potter county has a drop off box on the first floor of the Santa Fe building, on the 9th street entrance, while in Randall county, you have to drop it off at the election office.
Although you can hand deliver the actual ballot, this is not the case for applications.
If you have any questions, contact your county’s election office.
