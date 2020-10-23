SH-63 clear and open for travel after 18-wheeler overturns

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: TxDOT said SH-63 is clear and open for travel following an earlier crash.
They said hazmat teams will return on Monday to clean in the ditch.
PREVIEW: TxDOT said an overturned 18-wheeler has been reported in Zavalla.
They said the accident happened on SH-63.
Hazmat is responding to the scene and motorists should be prepared for delays or take alternate directions.
TxDOT asks drivers to reduce their speed through the area and allow emergency crews to respond to clear the scene.
