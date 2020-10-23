WATCH: Can anyone stop Carthage?

WATCH: Can anyone stop Carthage?
By Jeremy Thomas | October 23, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 9:23 PM

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After dispatching quality competition the past several weeks, the Carthage Bulldogs are taking out some frustration on Rusk.

Kai Horton made a pass heave deep to Kavonte Brown-Hoskins, who made the grab in stride and got the touchdown.

Then a give to Nick Stewart who could’ve driven a freight train through the hole his offensive line gave him for a TD.

Carthage is leading, 44-0, in the third quarter.

Check out these plays and more in the video above.

