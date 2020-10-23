WEBXTRA: Lufkin assisted living facility to help residents get to curbside voting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the second week of early voting comes to a close KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by Pinnacle Senior Living to speak with Executive Director Karen Lazarine.
She says it is important to their staff to be of assistance for their residents by helping them participate in this year’s election. Many residents mailed in their ballots, but due to COVID-19, the team plans to load other residents onto their facility bus and help them do curbside voting.
