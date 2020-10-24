Amid Covid-19, City of Lufkin hosts drive-concert with Eli Young Band as headliner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time, the city of Lufkin hosted a drive in concert created to stay within Covid-19 regulations. The Eli Young Band performed as folks watched from their cars.
As East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner reports it was important for the community to practice social distancing, while enjoying time out with family and friends.
With food, tailgating fun and social distancing… live music is back in Lufkin. Drive-in concert style.
"So, each group that came has a spot for their car and they have a tailgate. There they can get out their lawn chairs and stay within their area, which keeps them distant from the other groups, said Taylor Commiato, the director of the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I knew there was going to be social distancing with other groups. I am just excited that I can hang out with my family and not have to worry about all that stuff that I have had to worry about in school and in stores,” said Fenley McCullough, a Lufkin resident.
Concerts goers say they are happy to have a piece of normalcy.
“Well, I am not an avid concert going but I do like going to concerts. With Covid-19, we have not been out much and we thought this would be a great chance to be out to have fun and social distance. Just getting to hangout and tailgate is a really fun idea. I love the Eli Young Band, so that made it even better,” said Hillary McElroy, a Nacogdoches resident.
With 200 parking spots with up to six people in each car, Commiato says tickets sold out within one week.
“The lack of live music right now, not just in Lufkin but across the nation, artist are looking for opportunities to perform. They were eager to work with us which was really helpful,” said Commiato. “They helped us with the cost, and it was a little discounted than normal. We are very excited to have them here.”
In such an unpredictable year, concert goers say this type of concert was a highlight.
“I would love to see more of these concerts going on. So, I would encourage more artists to come to Lufkin and have outdoor concerts,” said McElroy.
Huntington native Jasper McNeese opened up for the Eli Young Band.
