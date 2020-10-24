Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cool, dry, and fall-like Saturday, skies will remain partly cloudy overnight and temperatures will see a decent jump by the afternoon as a warm front lifts north throughout the area. Southerly winds return tomorrow and will be breezy at times, which will lead to a quick jump in temps as most of East Texas looks to top off in the middle 70s for highs. Clouds increase later tomorrow evening and showers and isolated thunderstorms return to East Texas early Monday as our next strong cold front starts to move through. This cold front will bring a BIG drop in temperatures for most of East Texas as mornings will remain in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most of the next work week. Deep East Texas will likely not see as significant of a cool down as the front does appear to stall near our southernmost counties. A rainy pattern sets up for the first half of next week due to the stalled cold front, and on and off rain will be likely throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front swings through early on Thursday. This late-week front will keep temps well below average throughout the remainder of next week and will also clear out our skies by next Friday.