Cowboys lose game to Washington, Dalton exits with concussion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys season continues to take a nosedive.
America’s team lost to the Washington Football Team 25-3. The day started rough when Washington scored on a safety and it never got any better.
“There is frustration," Head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I don’t want to say hopeless. That would not reflect the men in the locker room. We talked at half time about here we go again mode on the sideline. We need to move past that. We need to learn from our mistakes and not let them hold us back. "
Andy Dalton left the game in the third quarter after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jon Bostic. Dalton was sliding down on the turf after a running play. Bostic was ejected from the game.
“Just how [expletive] has this year has been," Ezekiel Elliott said. "Yeah, just how bad this year has been. But we’ve still got time left. We’ve got a big division game next week. So, I mean, we’ve got to go out there and find a way to win.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.