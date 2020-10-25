Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We have quite a tricky forecast over the next couple of days for East Texas. A warm front and a cold front will stall over East Texas overnight and will lead to a variance in temperature across the area tomorrow afternoon, with 50s along I-30, 60s for our central counties, and 70s in Deep East Texas. Spotty showers begin to develop overnight and will continue to be possible throughout the day tomorrow, but will mainly favor our northern counties. Mostly cloudy skies and more scattered showers possible for Tuesday, then more likely rain chances move into the forecast for Wednesday before a stronger cold front sweeps through Wednesday afternoon/evening. This will be a good shot at some decent rain for the area, with estimated rainfall totals ranging from 1.00-2.00″. Skies will clear throughout the day on Thursday and northwest winds will be breezy at 10-20 miles per hour. More sunshine for Friday and the holiday weekend. Right now Halloween is looking a little on the cool side with lows in the morning starting out in the middle to upper 40s and afternoon highs only reaching into the middle 60s.