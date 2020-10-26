Criminal Complaint: Man arrested $1 million worth of meth found during traffic stop in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges after officials report finding $1 million worth of meth during a traffic stop in Oldham County.
According to a criminal complaint, a DPS trooper stopped a car on I-40 in Oldham County for traveling in the left lane without passing another vehicle on Oct. 3.
The driver, identified as Angel Hannael Llorente Torres, said he was driving to Oklahoma City.
He showed the trooper two suitcases, and a criminal complaint says the trooper saw a trash bag containing 20 clear vacuum sealed bags of meth inside one of the bags.
The drugs weighed around 22.4 pounds, which is worth around $1 million, according to street value estimates.
During an interview, he admitted to transporting the illegal narcotics.
