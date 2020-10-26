Lunch break-in: Deer crashes into Lufkin High School cafeteria

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A white-tailed deer was successfully released back into the wild after crashing into the Lufkin High School cafeteria.
It happened last Thursday around 4 p.m.
Sheila Adams, Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations for Lufkin ISD, said no one was in the cafeteria at the time the deer busted through a window and entered it.
Two wildlife biologists arrived and were able to extract the buck from the cafeteria.
One of the biologists, Sean Willis, said the deer was pretty tired by the time they got him from sliding all over the tile. They were able to get him outside the building by covering his eyes and were able to release him back into the wild.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.