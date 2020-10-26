Dispute continues over Nacogdoches zone change approved in August

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Logansport Street in Nacogdoches is known for its historic homes and its quaint character. Pedestrians stroll the wide street, of which half lies within the Washington Square Historic District.
Residents say that pleasant appeal will end now that Nacogdoches City Council approved a zone change on .8 of an acre lot. It’s located at the far end of Logansport St., adjacent to Pecan Park.
“No concept of the neighborhood. No concept of the historic value. Just rubber-stamped it,” said Pat Castella who can see from her house the lot across and down the street.
Residents argue planners are not following the city’s comprehensive plan and some ordinances.
RJ Bohac owns the property and contends he followed all city requirements. Bohac is the chair of the Nacogdoches Planning and Zoning Commission. In a statement prepared for KTRE-TV Bohac wrote,
‘I plan to enhance this area by providing upscale multifamily housing that would fit seamlessly into the existing neighborhood.’
Council gave unanimous approval, which included a vote by a city council member who lives on the street.
“We think that this was ramrodded through the system,” said Philip Blackburn, another Logansport Street resident. “And that they should take a second look at it and based on what we’ve seen, or what we can present to them we feel like they will zone it back to R-2 and that’s within their power to do that.”
Zone change notifications were mailed, but few on the street of large lots fall within the 200′ notification range. Residents say their opinion counts, as well as others from throughout Nacogdoches. A ‘Save Logansport Street’ Facebook page keeps the issue going.
“So we are requesting that the community get behind us and have the city council take another look at this because we don’t feel it was done properly,” said Blackburn.
On Friday a private meeting was conducted with the interested parties in an attempt to work out a compromise.
So far it remains in the discussion phase.
Earlier in the week, the city council tabled an executive session to discuss the disagreements.
RJ Bohac’s complete statement to KTRE:
My affection for Nacogdoches is deeply rooted and I am personally invested in this community. Much like the concerned citizens, my home is in the Pecan Park area and along with my wife, we are raising our two small children there.
With this letter, my hope is that the citizens of Nacogdoches will understand that I plan to enhance this area by providing upscale multifamily housing that would fit seamlessly into the existing neighborhood. My plans will be an upgrade to the property on Logansport Street and create an inviting and safe entrance to our beautiful park.
I never intended to cause conflict with the future enhancement of the neighborhood. However, all city requirements have been met in order to change zoning. Also, I have been personally available to address the concerns of the citizens by attending a public town hall meeting and conducting several face to face meetings regarding the issues at hand.
This process has been truly disheartening to me. Unfortunately, the discord of a few opposing citizens has created a road block to growth. This is a wonderful opportunity to provide attractive and affordable housing in the heart of Nacogdoches. I believe we can work together in a neighborly manner in order to achieve this vision, while preserving the rich history of our beloved town.
Please know that I am more than willing to work with the neighborhood and the City of Nacogdoches officials concerning this matter.
