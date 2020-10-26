First Alert: Cloudy skies with a wide range of temperatures on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The leading edge of some cooler air in association with a cold front will gradually make its way through the Piney Woods overnight. The problem is that it will likely stall out somewhere in our vicinity, which means we will have a wide range of temperatures going into Tuesday.
Tuesday will feature gray skies and just a 20% chance of light rain. Temperatures will vary quite a bit in East Texas as highs range from the middle 60′s for our north and western communities to the upper 70′s in our far eastern and southern communities.
A strong western storm system will move out of the Rockies and into north Texas on Wednesday. This will bring us a 70% chance of rain, mainly late in the day and continuing into Wednesday night.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to one inch on average. Considering how dry it has been, we will gladly take any rainfall we can get right now.
Once we get on the backside of the storm system on Thursday, skies will clear out as gusty, northwest winds usher in some drier, cooler air to East Texas.
Clear skies and chilly weather will then be with us for the end of the week and will continue right through the Halloween weekend and the start to November as high pressure reigns supreme.
