First Alert: Staying cloudy, cool, and damp through mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The brief warm-up and breaks in the cloud cover we had today will be short-lived as a slow-moving cold front will bring back some cooler air and some rain showers in the days ahead.
The first half of this week will be summed up in three words: cloudy, cool, and damp.
Overnight, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows cooling down slightly, dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.
Tuesday will feature gray skies and just a 20% chance of light rain. Temperatures will vary quite a bit in East Texas as highs range from the middle 60′s for our north and western communities to the upper 70′s in our far eastern and southern communities.
A strong western storm system will move out of the Rockies and into north Texas on Wednesday. This will bring us a 70% chance of rain, mainly late in the day and continuing into Wednesday night.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to one inch on average. Considering how dry it has been, we will gladly take any rainfall we can get right now.
Once we get on the backside of the storm system on Thursday, skies will clear out as gusty, northwest winds usher in some drier, cooler air to East Texas.
Clear skies and chilly weather will then be with us for the end of the week and will continue right through the Halloween weekend and the start to November as high pressure reigns supreme.
This will lead to morning lows in the middle-to-upper 40′s with highs in the 60′s through Saturday, gradually moderating into the 70′s by next week. This will make for some chilly, fall weather as we head toward Election Day next Tuesday.
