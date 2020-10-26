Huntington ISD switching to drive-in style for Veterans Day program

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers of the Huntington High School Veterans Day Celebration came up with a way to honor local vets while following CDC social distancing guidelines.
This year, it will be a drive-in celebration, and it will be held at the Huntington High School campus located at 952 South Gibson Street in Huntington at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
According to the program, Shane Stover, the principal of Huntington High School will give the welcome, and singer/songwriter Craig Hill, who is a native of Huntington, will perform “These Colors Don’t Run.”
The HHS Student Council President Adron Capps will lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Jonathan Wilson, Jesse Albert, and Cole Whittemore will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The event will also feature greetings by State Rep. Trent Ashby and a salute to America’s armed forces.
Later in the event, Danny Merrell, an on-air personality for KICKS 105.1 will recognize the veterans in attendance before a moment of silence will be held.
The event will wrap up with a performance of “Taps” by Jesse Albert and a performance of “Field of Stone” by Craig Harris.
