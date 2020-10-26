Joaquin, Timpson clash for 10-2A District crown in the Red Zone Game of the Week

Joaquin and Timpson (Source: KTRE)
By Caleb Beames | October 26, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 2:36 PM

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time since 2016, San Augustine will not claim a district title. Instead the 10-2A DI crown will go to either Timpson or Joaquin. That will be decided this Friday in the Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week.

Timpson, 9-0 overall and 4-0 in district, will host Joaquin, 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district. The two state-ranked teams have been the story in deep East Texas small school football this season.  Thirty-four points is the fewest Timpson has put on the board this year while Joaquin’s record for points given up in a game this season was 28 to San Augustine earlier this month.

Kickoff from Timpson on Friday night October 30 is set for 7:30 PM.

