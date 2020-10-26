Lubbock under Winter Weather Watch, icy roads possible Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather has arrived in West Texas and will stay with us until late Wednesday into Thursday.
A Winter Weather Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains beginning tomorrow night through Wednesday.
We have the possibility of icy roads and accumulating snow over the next three days. In addition, much below normal temperatures and high winds will produce very low wind chills throughout the period.
Temperatures will be the coldest of the season with lows in the mid-20s by morning and highs only near 30 degrees Monday afternoon.
A mixed bag of precipitation, lite freezing rain, lite rain, drizzle and even some snow likely between now and Wednesday night. Lubbock will see mostly freezing rain, rain and drizzle until late Monday.
However, with temps in the 20s there will be a chance of icy bridges and overpasses and some roadways Monday. The road conditions will likely become increasing hazardous last Monday through Wednesday morning. As for accumulations, heaviest amounts may be in the west and northwest South Plains and along the caprock, depending on the track of the upper level system.
It will remain below freezing from tonight through early Thursday morning.
Protect pets, outdoor plumbing and bring plants inside if you want them to survive.
We will keep you updated
