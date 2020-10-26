Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling methamphetamine in Tyler County

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling methamphetamine in Tyler County.
According to a press release, Robert Holcomb Jr. received the sentence handed down by District Judge Earl Stover Monday.
The release said at the punishment phase of the trial, Holcomb took the witness stand and testified that he was merely a user of methamphetamine and not a dealer. Holcomb attempted to explain why he was carrying digital scales, nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, a loaded short-barreled shotgun, and approximately $800.
The release said Criminal District Attorney Lucas Babin and First Assistant Pat Hardy presented evidence that Holcomb was a dealer, not a mere user. The release said one witness testified that he had purchased methamphetamine from Holcomb at least 10 times, the transactions usually taking place in the Warren area.
“I appreciate Judge Stover for his attentiveness to the evidence and his sense of justice, and I know the people of Tyler County do also,” said Lucas Babin. “The message is that selling meth in Tyler County has consequences.”
