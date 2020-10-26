Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a gray and rainy afternoon ahead. A thick layer of cloud cover is expected to blanket East Texas today and we will see off and on showers. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be gusty, making it feel a few degrees cooler out. Overnight we will drop to the low 50s and keep the clouds and sprinkles. Tomorrow will be a similar day with the gloomy skies and light showers. Between Monday and Tuesday not everyone will see rain, but the cloud cover will be widespread. Wednesday looks like the day when we will see periods of heavy rainfall across East Texas and very gusty winds. By Thursday skies will start clear out but winds will stay breezy and a few early morning showers can’t be ruled out. Sunny skies and 60s will be the story Friday on through the weekend. If the kiddos are headed out on Halloween night, we are expecting to cool into the 40s so pack along a jacket. We are also continuing to track Tropical Storm Zeta as it moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to move onto the Louisiana coastline midweek. East Texas will not see any effects from this storm as of now.