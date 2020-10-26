3 sent to hospital after wreck in Sabine County

The driver of the Dodge is identified as 24-year-old Eduardo Avila from Fort Polk, LA. Avila was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment, The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 31-year-old Corey Sparks from Bronson. Sparks was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment. A passenger traveling with Sparks is identified as 22-year-old Samuel Butler. Butler was also transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment.