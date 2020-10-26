3 sent to hospital after wreck in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A crash in Sabine County sent three people to the hospital Friday night.
According to DPS, on Oct. 24, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 103 and Parrish Barrett Circle.
The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 11:30 p.m, a 2018 Dodge pickup was traveling west on SH 103. A 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Parrish Barrett Circle. The driver of the SUV disregarded the stop sign on Parrish Barrett Circle and was struck by the westbound Dodge.
The driver of the Dodge is identified as 24-year-old Eduardo Avila from Fort Polk, LA. Avila was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment, The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 31-year-old Corey Sparks from Bronson. Sparks was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment. A passenger traveling with Sparks is identified as 22-year-old Samuel Butler. Butler was also transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment.
