Texas home sales soar while houses for sale decline

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high demand for new and existing homes brought on by the stay-at-home culture of the pandemic has the housing market depleted.
“I would never have guessed in march that we would be seeing record numbers in October,” said Greg Glenn, broker associate at Golden Banker First Equity.
With historic low interest rates and people staying at home, realizing their space may not meet all of their needs, home sales have been crushing expectations but while the pandemic has created a huge demand from buyers, it has done the opposite for potential sellers.
“You have the sellers and they’re looking at maybe a little bit of uncertainty in the marketplace,” said Cindi Bulla, chairman of Texas Realtors. “You have sellers that might be on the market place now but they don’t know what’s happening with their jobs and when the pandemic might end.”
According to Texas Realtors, reduction on listings, especially in the $100,000 to $200,000 price range has been a problem year over year.
With the uptick in demand, a lot of times there’s a bidding war over properties available, leading to a price increase.
“Frequently, one of the builders is going to be an investor, willing to pay cash and doesn’t need a month to do inspections and all that,” said Bulla. “A typical veteran, a Texas veteran who has saved and has money now to go and buy a nice home, they make an offer but when a seller is looking at it, weighting it, they got one person who can pay cash and sell next week and a veteran who has some contingencies.”
When it comes to the building community, the unprecedented spike in lumber prices has added nearly $16,000 to the price of a typical single home.
The increase is due to the fact that there is not enough domestic production of lumber.
“What we have to work on is finding those opportunities to revitalize neighborhoods and finding those opportunities to create inventory and ownership opportunities," said Bulla.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.