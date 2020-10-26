Texas ranks 2nd in most hated state in the U.S., new survey says

(KLTV) - When your state is as big and proud as the state of Texas, you’re bound to have some haters. But a new survey suggests the Lone Star state is among the most hated in the U.S.
According to an article on BestLifeOnline.com, people who lived or experienced Texas had plenty to complain about when describing their stay. In fact, only one state ranked higher than Texas: the state of New Jersey.
Several groups were surveyed, starting with people who have recently moved out of the state. The site also analyzed a poll from Gallup.com of people who believe their state is “the best or one of the best possible states to live.”
Among the states in the survey that hated Texas most: Alaska, California, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
