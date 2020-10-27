Cowboys trade Everson Griffen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Everson Griffen’s time in Dallas did not last long.
The team traded the pass rusher to the Detroit Lions for conditional draft pick, which can be as high as a fifth-round pick in 2021, according to the Dallas Cowboys official web site.
There were high expectations for Griffen this season but the defense has not been able to show much. He finished with just 2.5 sacks in his short stay.
The trade will free up almost half of his $6 million salary.
