Dez Bryant officially back in NFL, signed to Ravens practice squad

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Lufkin Panther and Dallas Cowboy (and for a minute, New Orleans Saint) Dez Bryant has officially been signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
The signing has been discussed for days, but was finally made official on Tuesday, with the Ravens official Twitter account welcoming the wide receiver to their squad.
Bryant also alluded to the signing ahead of the official announcement on his own account, saying he was emotional and thankful.
Bryant has been out of the league since 2018, when he signed with the New Orleans Saints during the season but suffered an Achilles injury before he played a single game.
Bryant participated in a tryout with Baltimore in August in what ended up being the establishment of a relationship that eventually led to his signing this week, NFL.com reports.
The Ravens are currently down two receivers who are out due to injuries: Chris Moore and De’Anthony Thomas.
