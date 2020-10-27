First Alert: A storm system to bring in rain followed by blustery conditions

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Rain chances will be at 30% tonight as the approach of a potent storm system will lead to increasing rain chances in our part of the state. Temperatures will hold steady, generally staying the lower-to-middle 60′s under overcast skies.
Our rain chances will then ratchet up to 70% on Wednesday as a cold front and low-pressure system sweep eastward across the state.
Rainfall amounts look to average around a third to one-half inch from now through Wednesday evening. Considering how dry it has been recently, we will take any amount of that precious, liquid gold we can get.
Rain chances will then taper down Wednesday evening once the cold front pushes through East Texas, giving way to drier air moving in from the west.
On the back side of our departing storm system, skies will gradually clear out as brisk, northwesterly winds usher in a fresh batch of chilly air that will lead to our coolest stretch of weather we have experienced so far this fall season as we round out the week, go through the weekend, and head into Election Day next week.
This will lead to morning lows in the middle-to-upper 40′s with highs in the 60′s through early next week as many will be pulling out their jackets and long sleeves for the first time this fall. This will make for some chilly, fall weather as we head toward Election Day next Tuesday.
This chilly weather will come with sun-filled skies and starlit nights as high pressure keeps us rain-free and dry for the foreseeable future.
