Hemphill welcomes new city manager

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Hemphill announced they are welcoming a new city manager.
According to a Facebook post from the city, Thad Smith will begin his employment on November 30.
The post said Smith is a veteran of the US Army and started his career in February of 1987. The post said he deployed to Iraq eight separate times between 2003 and 2009.
He retired as a Sergeant Major in Oct. of 2011 and returned to Texas and attended Texas A&M. He graduated in Dec. 2015 with a B.S. in Engineering Technology.
In Jan. of 2016, Smith went to work for Southwest Research Institute conducting research and development projects for the Department of Defense and other government agencies.
