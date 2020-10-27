Increased testing leads to drastic decrease in COVID-19 cases at Nacogdoches County Jail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In three months the Nacogdoches County Jail went from a spike of more than 100 inmates and sixteen staff members with COVID-19 to Tuesday’s count of one employee and possibly one inmate with COVID-19.
Increased testing, improved protocol, sharing of ideas with other jails across the state, and guidelines suggested by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards have helped control the outbreaks, according to Sheriff Jason Bridges.
The sheriff was a guest speaker at the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders conference call that examines weekly the impact the pandemic has on various sectors of the community.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum visited with the sheriff afterward.
