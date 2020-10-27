Kilgore College Rangers pressing through fall activities, hopeful for a spring season.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Seeing bigger schools play on Saturdays in the fall gives Kilgore Junior College head football coach Willie Gooden hope for a spring season.
“It makes me more confident with the fall sports that moved to the spring season will actually happen,” Gooden said.
The NJCAA is letting their football teams practice and scrimmage during a 60 day window this fall and it is something the Rangers are taking advantage of.
“We have done a lot of intersquad scrimmages,” Gooden said. "There comes a time when we need to play someone else. “We played southern Shreveport in the independence bowl. It was a football game time atmosphere. There was a big jumbotron lit up. We were on a nice field turf. Unfortunately, the locker rooms were not open. They had to open some bathrooms for us to dress in because of COVID but we made the best of it. It wasn’t the best scenario but any and all football that we can get right now we are fortunate to be a part of.”
The bulldogs are coming off of a 2019 conference championship, and a record breaking spring with 35 players moving on to 4-year programs.
“We have been out their practicing,” Gooden said. “We brought in 60 guys for summer school. We are putting in the necessary work. We just need another test to get these guys game time situations on that game field to see how this new chemical makeup is going to work out.”
The Bulldogs are set as of now to play North American University in a scrimmage on Nov.7 at R.E. St. John Stadium.
