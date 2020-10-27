1 killed when small plane crashes in Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - The lone occupant of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed into a back alley in a Lubbock neighborhood and burst into flames.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cessna Centurion out of Belen, New Mexico, crashed about 4 p.m. Monday while heading toward Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Lubbock fire Lt. Philip Grandon says the burning wreckage slid from the alley through a fence and into a back yard.
He says the unnamed occupant inside was dead at the scene and no surrounding structures were damaged.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate.
