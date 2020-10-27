Kurth Animal Shelter advocates asking for county’s help in finding solutions for overpopulation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For most of us, our pets are members of our family. But, that’s not always the case; animal dumping and surrender are growing problems in Angelina County.
The Kurth Animal Shelter is asking county leaders for help.
Cole is a one-year-old lab mix who came to the shelter as an owner surrender. He’s playful and loves any attention he can get. Cole, a healthy, lovable dog, like many of the animals at the shelter, are what inspired Molly James to start the animal advocacy program, to shed light on the overpopulation of animals in the county.
“As long-time volunteers, we have realized that there is a need for this to be addressed. As many know, this is the open-intake shelter for all of Angelina County,” said James. “Which means they can take in upwards of five to six thousand animals a year, which is quite a lot.”
Today, James went beyond the shelter to reach out to county commissioners and inform them of the overpopulation their shelter faces.
“Almost half probably do come from the county area and we wanted to touch base with the county commissioners to say what can we do collectively, as a caring community to find ways to stop this horrible influx of animals into the shelter,” James said.
At the meeting, James told commissioners the shelter takes in an average of twelve animals a day. She says in 2019, Kurth took in more than five thousand unwanted animals. While they do everything they can do to adopt dogs out or get them to a rescue group, the high influx resulted in three thousand animals being euthanized. James is hopeful in asking the county to join them in finding solutions.
“Provide more low cost or free spay/neuter programs to be more proactive, progressive in prevention,” James said. “We just have to find ways to start the conversation to get the ball rolling. And to be able to say that these lives matter.”
James said she believes the commissioners and judge do care about the matter.
“It’s something that we’re going to have to work together to solve, but we feel one important factor would be prevention,” James said. “So if we can prevent the animals from being born, then you’re going to prevent so many from being dumped, and we hope to accomplish that.”
From the beginning of this year to September, James says that they have taken in nearly 3,000 animals. 523 have been adopted and 715 have been rescued.
