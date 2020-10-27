Laissez les bons temps rouler: New Lufkin restaurant will feature authentic Cajun cuisine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Construction is underway for a new Cajun restaurant that will be located on the loop in Lufkin.
The new restaurant, which will be located at 1302 North John Redditt Drive, will be called Pelican Pointe Lufkin, and it will serve authentic Cajun cuisine “just like MawMaw taught us.” Blake Cuccio will be the restaurant’s manager/owner.
“Construction is moving along, and we’re getting to the fun part – the details,” a post on the future restaurant’s Facebook page. “Lights going in, power coming soon, and one of our favorite parts … these sweet garage doors in the bar to join the indoor and outdoor spaces.”
The owners of Pelican Pointe Lufkin filed for a construction permit with the City of Lufkin on Jan. 3. As the restaurant has started to take shape, its owners have documented its progress with photos on the restaurant’s Facebook page. One photo shows the antique double doors that will lead to the restaurant’s banquet room.
“We are excited to bring a great new dining experience to Lufkin,” Erin Cuccio, Blake Cuccio’s wife via a Facebook message. “Our menu will focus on Cajun classics (boiled seafood, po' boys, oysters, and fried favorites) and incorporate some unique hybrid dishes that lend themselves to our mixed Cajun/Italian heritage.”
Erin Cuccio said in addition to the traditional Cajun food she mentioned, they will also serve specialty pizzas that feature homemade Italian sauce with Cajun toppings like etouffee, shrimp, and boudin and seafood lasagne. Pelican Pointe Lufkin will also have “traditional favorites” like steaks and burgers that anyone can enjoy.
“We will offer a full bar and live music and an incredible outdoor patio for outdoor seating,” Erin Cuccio said. “We aim to open sometime in January, and we can’t wait to bring our southwest Louisiana hospitality to East Texas!”
To follow the restaurant’s progress, visit Pelican Pointe Lufkin’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.