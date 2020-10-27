Longview moves up into top 4 on Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview moves up this week; here are those details and more as we look toward this weekend’s games:
1. Carthage (6-0, 3-0) Last Week: 1 – For the second time in three weeks the Carthage Bulldogs cleared the 50-point mark in a game, beating Rusk 51-7. The Bulldogs will play Madisonville Friday night.
2. Joaquin – (8-0, 4-0) Last Week: 3 – The Rams pushed their undefeated mark to 8-0 on the season this past week with a win over Shelbyville. This week they look to win their first district title since 2012.
3. Mount Vernon – (7-1, 4-1) Last Week: 2 – The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday to Winnsboro. The Tigers will face a tough test this week with state ranked Pottsboro coming to town. The winner will still remain in the hunt for a district title while the loser will be out of the race.
4. Longview (4-1, 1-0) Last Week: 7 – The Lobos won their first ever meeting with West Mesquite this past Friday to open up district play. They hit the road this week before hosting Highland Park the following week.
5. Gilmer – (7-1,3-0) Last Week 4 – Gilmer struggled early against Liberty-Eylau but pulled away for the 35-14 win Friday night. They travel to Paris to battle North Lamar this week.
6. Jasper (7-1,2-1) Last Week 5 – Jasper easily beat Shepherd 42-6 Friday night. Now the Bulldogs will face off against Center for control of second place in 10-4A DII.
7. Timpson – (9-0, 4-0) Last Week 6 – The Timpson Bears easily on over West Hardin Friday. Now they have their toughest test of the season, undefeated Joaquin, for a district title. It has been 16 years since Timpson won a district title.
8. Daingerfield – (7-1, 4-0) Last Week: 8 – It looked by for Daingerfield at the beginning of the battle of Morris County last week against Pewitt. Down 14, the Tigers roared back for their home crowd and won 49-17. This week the Tigers travel to Hooks.
9. Mineola (7-1, 4-1) Last Week: 9– The Yellowjackets followed their upset of Pottsboro up with a 70-7 win over Howe. This week they will host Rains as they look to stay at the top of the crazy 5-3A DI standings.
10. Lindale – (6-2, 4-0) Last Week: 10 – The Lindale Eagles have a co-district leader. The Eagles were on their bye week while Kilgore handled their business against Henderson to move into a tie. Lindale will host Palestine Friday night.
