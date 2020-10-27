Preparations in place for Halloween drive-thru at Lufkin pumpkin patch

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Halloween decorations are up, and the Angelina County Farmers Market is ready for more visitors.
The farmers market in Lufkin is hosting a free Halloween drive-thru for the community.
It is a family-friendly event with Halloween decorations and lights. Candy will also be available.
Co-owner, Lynn Bryan said they have been selling pumpkins since the beginning of the season, so their pumpkin supply has gone down.
They hand-picked and delivered all the pumpkins from Floydada, Texas, which also known as the pumpkin capital of Texas.
“There is a lot of preparations getting all those pumpkins set right and all the photo opportunities for all the local people. We let people come out here and take pictures for free. We will set up different scenes each time,” Bryan said. “We sell them as we go. As they sell out, we start moving and making different pictures.”
The Halloween drive-thru is going on through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Angelina County Farmers Market. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles, due to the COVID-19 precautions in place.
