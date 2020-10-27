Sudden temperature drop, freezing rain to leave lasting impact on cotton crop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Heavy rain and almost freezing temperatures Monday through Wednesday could threaten over 30-percent of this year’s cotton crop.
Heavy rain and sleet can cause cotton to be pulled off its plant, making it useless.
Wichita County extension agent David Graf said overall the cotton crop has been decent this year, but this severe weather is putting a good portion of it in a complicated position.
“If it gets down into the mid- and upper-twenties it’s going to cause a lot of problems for our cotton that’s really immature,” he said, “we’ll just have to wait and see what the weather does.”
It will take about a week before farmers see the total effects of this storm. They’ll decide then if they need to scrap their fields and start over.
