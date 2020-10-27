Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another gray and drizzly afternoon ahead. Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day and rain chances ramp up in the evening. Temperatures today will warm into the low 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be a wash out. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected all day long. Showers will continue overnight and into the start of the day on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon skies will clear out and sunshine will return to our area. Friday will be clear but cool, in the low 60s. For the weekend we are expecting mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures near 60s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday. We are also continuing to track Zeta as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coastline late Wednesday. East Texas will not see any effects from this storm.